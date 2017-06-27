Nile Rodgers had his most ''inspirational'' day ever when he helped victims of the Grenfell Tower inferno.

The Chic guitarist features on the star-studded charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', which was recorded and released to raise money for those affected by the fire at a tower block in London earlier this month, but that isn't the only thing he's done to help.

The day after the fire, Nile went down to the site to help out at one of the volunteer centres and found organising donations and giving assistance to those who needed it wasn't that much different to the things he does in his career.

He told Pitchfork: ''It was maybe one of the most inspirational days I've ever had. It was amazing.

''I was able to come in and just become a worker. It was sort of like a variation on what my life really is, because as a producer, I just think of myself as a worker bee anyway.''

Nile, 64, isn't the only star who visited the site to help the victims and families affected by the fire, as Rita Ora, Lily Allen, Paloma Faith and Brooklyn Beckham also assisted with the aid work.

And Adele paid an emotional trip to the estate in west London, where fans saw her comforting people who needed help.

A twitter user - who goes by the name @AdeleUnion - wrote: ''Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire

''Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them (sic)''

Twitter user @FourMee also tweeted about Adele's appearance, and shared an image of the star at the vigil.

They wrote: ''Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you. (sic)''

A few days later, the 'Hello' hitmaker went to see firefighters who had been involved in tackling the blaze and helping local residents to safety.