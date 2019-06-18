Nile Rodgers & Chic will headline the Liverpool International Music Festival next month.

The legendary musician and his iconic band are set to performing on July 20 as they bring the opening night of the festival to a close on the Central Stage as they are set to play the northern city's Sefton Park.

Reflecting on his memories of the city, the 66-year-old star said: ''Liverpool has been the site of some of my greatest moments as an artist from our triumphant concerts there, where we are made to feel like we are from Anfield or the Old Swan to being honoured by Sir Paul McCartney at LIPA.

''We cannot wait to be back to Merseyside not once, but twice this summer!''

This weekend, Nile will be performing a headline concert at the Haydock Park Racecourse.

When he returns to Merseyside next month for the LIMF, he joins a stacked lineup already featuring hip hop legends De La Soul alongside the likes of Ella Eyre and Kenny Dope, while there will also be a special 3Beat @ 30 30th Anniversary live performance featuring SIGMA, along with M-22, Geko and Anton Powers.

Rising stars SG Lewis, NAO, Kara Marni and Grace Carter are all on the bill, while local acts LUNA, Raheem and KYAI will get to share the stage with some huge acts.

Yaw Owusu, LIMF's music curator, previously said: ''Amidst a stellar set of music events in Liverpool this year, I'm glad that again LIMF is able to do what it does best as it presents an accessible, inclusive and musically diverse line up that continues to be a platform for great performers and performances and truly reflects what's happening here in Liverpool.

''Seven years in, it really feels like LIMF is hitting its stride and continually pushing the agenda. I look forward to seeing many people from across the city, the country and further afield, come together to enjoy great music in Sefton Park at LIMF 2019.''

The Liverpool International Music Festival with Liverpool Gin takes place on 20th & 21st July. For more details and tickets visit www.limfestival.com.