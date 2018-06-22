Nile Rodgers ''died eight times in one night'' while partying with Robert Downey Jr.

The 65-year-old musician and 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor head a heavy night together back in 1984, and it left him on death's doors as the doctor was filling out his form when he suddenly came back to life.

Speaking candidly to The Guardian newspaper, he revealed: ''I died eight times in one night and they brought me back. Eight times my heart stopped.

''I was hanging out with Robert Downey Jr ... It was coke and alcohol. I was fine, but then I passed out. Typical rock'n'roll death ... you choke on your own vomit.''

Nile - who has been drink and drunk free for 24 years - has also addressed controversial comments made by Kanye West, who recently called slavery a ''choice''.

Asked for his thoughts, the star hit back: ''Come on! Slavery a choice?''

He explained while he always realised there were ''more slaves than slave owners'', he has noted it is not that simple.

He added: ''As a human being, I always used to think there were always more slaves than slave owners. Why were we so afraid of guns?

''Why didn't we just take over?... Let me take you back to my own childhood. There were a hell of a lot more kids in that room than the one guy who was the abuser. At any point, the 20 or 30 kids could have rebelled.

''But this person represented an authority figure. He seemed more powerful by himself than all the kids collectively. So, it's psychological warfare.''

However, Nile admitted he isn't sure about the impact of Kanye's comments, and suggested the wider public may not take celebrities too ''seriously''.

He said: ''I can't really tell. I don't know how seriously people take entertainers nowadays.''