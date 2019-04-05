Nile Rodgers has compared Dua Lipa to David Bowie and Madonna.

The legendary producer paired up with the 'New Rules' singer for a live session at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios this week as they work on the instrumentation for the pop star's upcoming second album, and he has revealed how their collaboration reminded him of some iconic artists he's recorded with over the years.

Praising Dua on Twitter, he wrote: ''I'm still flying high today after playing LIVE w you at @AbbeyRoad.

''It was like Bowie, Madonna & so many other's whom only knew me but trusted that my band would stomp on their music. I'm so proud of everyone in those rooms. That feeling was unreal and you are the real deal. Love''

The 66-year-old guitarist's high praise comes after the 23-year-old star revealed how emotional the session had been for her.

Dua - who has confirmed her next LP will be a departure from the electronic sound of her first record - tweeted: ''I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!

''Every day we're getting a little bit closer ... I am so excited for you to hear this.''

Meanwhile, she revealed last month that she plans to put all her energy into the upcoming album, and so there are no festival appearances set for the summer.

She explained: ''I'm not doing any festivals [in 2019], this year is just wrapping up the album and then hopefully release something this year.''