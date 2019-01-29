Nile Rodgers & Chic are set to headline Kendal Calling 2019.

The 66-year-old music legend and his band will take to the stage at the four-day festival in the Lake District's Lowther Deer Park this summer, where they look set to get the party started with their impressive back catalogue of hits, including 'Le Freak' and 'Good Times'.

Joining the 70's disco legends as headliners at the event - which runs from July 25 to 28 - are 'Not Nineteen Forever' hitmakers Courteeners, who will be making their Kendal Calling debut over a decade since they first broke out onto the scene with their breakout album 'St. Jude' in 2008.

Mancunian three-piece Doves will also take up a headline slot at the festival after last taking to the Kendal stage in 2010, as they later embarked on a nine-year hiatus, and will be marking their return to the stage with their performance at the 2019 event.

Two years after their Kendal Calling debut, Manic Street Preachers are also returning to headline, whilst techno giants Orbital will be offering fans a unique multi-sensory treat when they take to the stage.

Festival director Andy Smith said in a statement: ''We're thrilled to be heading into our 14th year with no less than five headliners! From anticipated headline slots, to Kendal Calling favourites, legendary sing-along dance anthems & spotlight spectacles, this year's line-up is one of our most diverse yet, allowing us to bring huge headliners to the fields of Cumbria, as well as exciting female fronted-bands, and shining new stars, amongst the rest of the magic that is sprinkled across the festival site, from art installations, to comedy, cabaret, gourmet food, real ale and so much more!''

As well as the impressive list of headline acts, Tom Jones, Miles Kane, Years & Years, The Fratellis, Kt Tunstall, Mystery Jetts, The Subways, and Gerry Cinnamon are just some of the other acts set to perform across the weekend.

Tickets for Kendal Calling 2019 go on sale on Thursday (31.01.19) at 10am.