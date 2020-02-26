Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rag'n' Bone Man and Sigala are set to headline The Big Feastival 2020.

Blur star Alex James' annual family-friendly music and food extravaganza held on his Cotswolds farm near Chipping Norton will return between August 28 and August 30.

Also performing across the three-day event - which is sponsored by M&S - is the likes of Zara Larsson, Tom Walker, Maisie Peters, Max & Harvey, Norman Jay, Reef, and regulars The Cuban Brothers.

Alex said: ''This is now our ninth Big Feastival and I can't wait to welcome everyone back to the farm.

''It is such a thrill to see how the festival develops and evolves each year and I have no doubt 2020 will be bigger and better than ever. I couldn't be more excited at the prospect of Nile Rodgers - the king of funk no less - and CHIC basically playing a gig in my back garden, not to mention hosting culinary rock star Marco Pierre White. The lineup already has something for everyone, with plenty more to come... See you in August!''

There will also be a BBC Music Introducing Stage hosted by BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley and CBBC's Lindsey Russell.

As music-lovers enjoy some of the biggest names in music, they can also indulge in some of the finest culinary delights, with the likes of Marco Pierre-White, Mark Hix, Tom Brown, Asma Khan, Matt Tebbutt, Anna Haugh, Merlin Labron-Johnson, and many more set to cook up a storm on site.

Last year, Jess Glynne, Elbow and Rudimental headlined The Big Feastival.

Camping and weekend tickets are on sale now at www.thebigfeastival.com