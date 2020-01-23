Nile Rodgers & Chic have announced a show at Kenwood House as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

The 'Le Freak' hitmakers will play at the idyllic spot in Hampstead Heath on June 20, with special guests Soul II Soul.

Nile and his band have been supporting music legend Cher on her 'Here We Go Again' tour, which continues in El Paso, Texas, on March 6.

Heritage Live will also see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play on June 21.

The 52-year-old rocker - who was previously a founding member of rock band Oasis with his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher - formed his High Flying Birds band in 2011, two years after the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split.

Since then the 'Holy Mountain' musicians have released three albums, the hits from which fans will be able to hear alongside Oasis classics when the 11-piece band - which currently features former Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Mike Rowe, and Chris Sharrock - takes to the stage at Kenwood House in the summer.

Kris Kristofferson, Madness, and Hacienda Classical have previously played the series.

Meanwhile, this year will also see Nile and Noel headline the Teenage Cancer Trust series.

The fundraising concerts - which kicked off in 2000 - return to the Royal Albert Hall from March 23 to 29, and the first acts have been announced with more special guests still to be revealed.

Stereophonics will return to top the bill on March 25, two decades after playing the first ever Teenage Cancer Trust gig, with legend Paul Weller - who was also there 20 years ago - joining them on the night for a special solo acoustic set.

Groove Armada take to the stage the following night and on March 27, Noel's High Flying Birds will be headlining.

Two nights later, Nile Rodgers & CHIC will close the show.

Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust Patron, said in a statement: ''Once again we've got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can't thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust.

''Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

''Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.''

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & CHIC's concert will go on general sale on January 30 at 9am.