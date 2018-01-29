Def Leppard, Nile Rodgers and Chic, UB40 and Roger Daltrey will headline Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' rockers, reggae legends, 'La Freak' hitmaker and The Who frontman - a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000 - are the final acts confirmed as headliners for the iconic charity shows.

Joe Elliot and co - who will head out on a 'Hysteria Tour', which will seem them perform the 1987 LP in full later this year - will perform on March 25, Rodgers and his band on March 21, 'Red, Red Wine' stars UB40 will perform on March 19 and Daltrey will take to the stage for a solo performance on March 22.

'Kingston Town' hitmakers UB40 - who will perform for the first time as a trio, Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue at the London venue - will no doubt pay tribute to long-serving trombonist John Johnson, who sadly passed away last year, and inspired their latest record 'A Real Labour Of Love'.

Speaking about the forthcoming concert, they said: ''We are honoured to be asked to support the Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall. The fantastic work that has been done over the years continues to pay dividends and support a cause that is so worthwhile. We look forward to a great show and seeing you all on the 19th March. Big love Ali, Astro & Mickey.''

The latest acts join previously confirmed headliners Kasabian and Courteeners, who will perform on March 24 and 25 respectively.

Speaking about the stellar bill, Daltrey said: ''This year's line up is as varied as ever with our good friends Kasabian making a welcome return as is UB40. Chic featuring the incomparable Nile Rodgers will be making their Royal Albert Hall debut, and The Courteeners will be playing a one-off London show celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album. There will also be a special show from me and my band featuring Who hits as well as some songs the Who never played live. Rounding off the week will be Sheffield's finest Def Leppard playing their first UK show in three years.''

Since its inception, Teenage Cancer Trust, which is in its 18th year, has raised over £25 million.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (02.02.18) from 9am.

The 2018 Teenage Cancer Trust line-up is as follows:

March 19, UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey

March 20, An Evening of Comedy hosted by Russell Howard

March 21, Nile Rodgers & CHIC

March 22, Roger Daltrey

March 23, Courteeners performing St Jude

March 24, Kasabian

March 25, Def Leppard