Nile Rodgers has finished Chic's new LP 'It's About Time'.

The 64-year-old music legend has collaborated with a whole host of stars on the legendary funk band's first record since 1992's 'Chic-ism', and though he has yet to decided which songs will make the final track list he has already played it to his pals who loved it.

The record could potentially feature tracks with Blondie's Debbie Harry, 71, and pop beauty Hailee Steinfeld, 20, as Nile has worked with people of different generations for this record.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''The most important thing is the Chic album, I have that finished. I played it to a couple of people the other day it was very well received and I'm very happy with it. There's a lot of collaborations, I just wrote a song for Debbie Harry, I just wrote a song for Hailee Steinfeld that's killing it. I've written a lot of songs lately.

''I don't want to reveal too much because I've recorded a massive amount of songs and then if I say something and that song doesn't make it then I'll feel terrible, but the spectrum of artists goes back to the beginning of my career right up to the current day. I already blew it by saying, Debbie Harry and Hailee Steinfeld.''

Chic are set to perform at Glastonbury Festival next month and Nile has hinted that he will be performing with 'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

He said:''We'll be closing Glastonbury along with my boy Ed Sheeran, whose album 'Divide' is my favourite album at the moment. If Ed asks me to play I'll play.''

The 'Le Freak' hitmaker previously said he didn't feel as though he could drop the record last year following so many deaths in the music industry and has waited until this year because it will coincide with the group's 40th anniversary.

He previously wrote: ''When Prince suddenly died, it was like I'd been struck by lighting twice. It made me ''see'' why I named the next CHIC album ''It's About Time.'' Time is so important, and what we do with it is everything.

''I flashed upon this fact: 2017 is the 40th anniversary of the world's most influential disco in history, Studio 54. It's also the 40th anniversary of CHIC. Our song ''Le Freak'' became one of Studio 54's massive anthems.

''In 2017, we will pay homage to the club that put us on the international map by doing a series of concerts, afterparties, VIP Packages, films and singles - then drop the full album along with a BIG SURPRISE!

''In 2016, I couldn't release an album about the joy of life in A Year of So Many Deaths. (sic)''