Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says for the eighth season of 'Game of Thrones' the cast werent given paper scripts and instead used an app called Synchronize.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says the scripts for season eight of 'Game of Thrones' ''magically disappeared''.
The 48-year-old actor - who plays Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO show - revealed that for the eighth and final season of the fantasy show, security was so high the cast were no longer given paper scripts and instead used an app called Synchronize, which showed a brief preview of the lines before permanently deleting.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' he said: ''We got the script - well first you had to download an app because of course, you can't get paper [scripts] anymore - and the scripts came and when you finish them they would magically disappear.''
The 'Other Woman' star ''disliked'' using the app as he likes to make notes on the scenes and confessed it was a ''little sad'' not having the complete set of paper scripts.
He said: ''I dislike it, I like to make notes and stuff and also the weird thing now I have all the other scripts from all the other seasons I don't have the script from season 8 it's a little sad.''
Nikolaj also let slip that although some viewers have come close - he's never seen a totally accurate 'Game of Thrones' fan theory .
When asked if a fan had ever correctly guessed details of the final season he said: ''Some, but I've never read anywhere they got the whole thing.''
The 'Shot Caller' actor also gave his opinion on many popular theories, the first being that he kills his sister and lover Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey.
He said: ''That's a theory; it makes sense though, if you think about it.''
As for the speculation that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) would use her abilities as one of the faceless assassins to kill Cersei wearing the face of Jamie, he said: ''That would be cool, wouldn't it? That would be good''
Finally - on Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) becoming the Night King he replied: ''How''.
