Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's family don't watch 'Game of Thrones'.

The 48-year-old actor - who has daughters Fillippa, 18, and Safina, 15, with wife Nukaaka - admitted his household haven't been demanding to know how the fantasy saga ends for his character Ser Jaime Lannister because they're simply not interested in it.

He said: ''They don't watch the show.''

And the Danish star admitted they feel particularly ''uncomfortable'' about his scenes with Lena Headey, who plays his twin sister and lover, Queen Cersei Lannister.

But Nikolaj's mother does tune in - though she regularly confuses him with other actors, just as she did when she saw him in 2001's 'Black Hawk Down' for the first time.

He told Man About Town magazine: ''She said, 'You did a great job... especially the scene when you drink coffee. That was funny.' [I had to tell her] 'Mum, that was Ewan McGregor.' ''

The actor always wanted to make it to the last season of the show and have a ''great death'' and thinks he got the ''perfect'' ending for his character.

He said: ''Please, I wanna be there at the end, I wanna make it to the last season!

''My last day on 'Thrones'... it was just the perfect scene... It couldn't have ended in a better way - it was just a gorgeous day.''

While he didn't share any spoilers on what's in store for his Kingslayer alter ego, he admitted he and Lena always felt their characters' fates would be intertwined.

He said: ''We [Lena Headey and I] always thought that, well, if she [Cersei] goes, I'll [Jaime] go, or vice versa.''