Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has claimed ''no expense was spared'' on the final season of 'Game of Thrones' even though it is the shortest yet.
The upcoming season eight of the fantasy drama is just six episodes long, but while it's a shorter number of installments than previous seasons, it's also the most expensive.
The Danish actor - who plays Jaime Lannister - praised co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and said: ''They just couldn't have done a better job on ending our story,'' he said. ''We've worked harder than ever before. We spent twice as much shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before. No expense has been spared. We've gone all in.''
The 47-year-old actor also confirmed he's shot his final scenes as the incestuous Kingslayer but doesn't think the show will ever not be a part of his life.
He told Variety: ''I don't think it'll ever be gone from my life. I'm going back to Belfast next week.
''I'm not 100% done, but I've shot the last scene with me.''
Nikolaj also opened up about gender representation and equality in light of the Time's Up and Me Too movements and though he thinks there are some ''good'' changes being made, he still thinks there's a lot of work to be done.
He said: ''Globally, there's a lot of work to be done. You still have 150 countries, more, where they have legislation that discriminates against women.
''But you do have a feeling that the times are changing, and they're changing fast in a good way.
''It's one of those things where there is no way back, because it makes sense. It's going to happen because it's the only right thing.''
The final season of 'Game of Thrones' will broadcast in 2019.
