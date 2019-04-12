HBO threatened to sue 'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau after he claimed to have taken control of his character and shaved off his hair.
The 48-year-old actor - who portrays one-handed warrior Ser Jaime Lannister in the fantasy drama series - told producers he wanted respect for his artistic ''integrity'' and sent them an old photo taken when he had a ''buzz cut'', making out it was a current image.
He confessed: ''There'd been a lot of talk about Jaime's hair in the early seasons - his long golden locks.
''Once he lost his hand, I thought he should maybe have a haircut. And then I thought, 'Why don't I just pretend?'
''This is five, six seasons ago - I sent them an old picture where I had a buzz cut. I sent a long letter where I explained I'd taken control of my character and I want to be respected. I said that my integrity as an artist was at stake!''
Nikolaj initially ''didn't hear anything'' in response, but when he flew into Belfast to resume filming, he received a panicked call from the show's first assistant director and realised his prank had got ''out of control''.
He recalled: ''I was in the car from the airport. The first AD said, 'Do you have any hair?' Then he explained how poor Kevin - who is the head of hair - had been frantically trying to build a wig with what he had, which wasn't a lot.
''I said, 'It's just a joke! Did you really believe?' They all believed it. They'd also called my manager. HBO had started to talk about suing me and it had gotten out of control.''
