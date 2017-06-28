Nikki Sixx is being eyed for a judging role on 'American Idol'.

The former Motley Crue star is tipped to take a seat on the panel of the revamped show, alongside confirmed judge Katy Perry - who will receive a $25 million pay cheque - and expected third mentor Lionel Richie.

Sources told TMZ the 'Easy' singer is close to agreeing a deal for between $3-$5 million a series, while rocker Nikki will receive less pay, though it isn't yet clear what the value of his contract would be.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest has met face-to-face with ABC executives to continue their negotiations to have him return as host of the talent competition.

Sources told the website that while the popular presenter had agreed a salary of between $10 and $12 million, the sticking point had been his request for an Executive Producer credit.

Show bosses had said no, because Katy had also wanted the title but couldn't get it and they didn't want to upset anyone, but it is believed they will be able to resolve the issue in order to get Ryan on board.

Katy, 32, previously said she was especially ''proud'' of the deal she'd secured to star on 'American Idol', because it meant she is set to earn more than her male counterparts.

She said: ''I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid. And you know why? I got paid, like, more than like pretty much any guy that's been on that show.''

The 'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker has been eyeing a role on the show for several years, but Katy explained that now is the perfect time for her to join the judging panel.

She shared: ''I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have.

''We've always been in negotiations for several years. It's never been right, but now when they kind of, like, brought it to a new home, it's perfect.''