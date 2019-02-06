Nikki Sixx's wife Courtney is expecting a baby girl, which will be Nikki's fifth child, and his first with Courtney.
The 60-year-old rocker - who already has Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23, with first wife Brandi Brandt and Frankie-Jean, 17, with second spouse Donna D'Errico - and his wife Courtney are expecting their first child together, and Courtney has now revealed the impending arrival will be a little girl.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''My dream has always been to have a little girl. I cannot wait [to] dress her up like a princess and do lots and lots of art and flower projects with her! Hopefully she loves pink as much as her mommy does!''
The couple announced the happy news last month, when Courtney said she and the Motley Crue rocker were ''over the moon'' to be expecting a child together.
She said: ''We are over the moon excited to be having a baby! Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is.''
The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' hitmaker proposed to Courtney in 2012 with a huge six-carat diamond ring and they went on to tie the knot two years later at the Greystone Estate in Beverly Hills, California, in a Marie Antoinette-themed wedding.
The model has previously admitted she was keen to have a child of her own with her musician husband.
She has said: ''I am so excited to have my first baby with the love of my life.''
Meanwhile, Nikki has been busy in the studio with his bandmates working on music to soundtrack their upcoming biopic 'The Dirt', which is based on their infamous 2001 memoir of the same name.
'The Dirt' features an all-star cast including Douglas Booth (Nikki), Machine Gun Kelly (Tommy Lee), Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars), Daniel Webber (Vince Neil) and Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne.
