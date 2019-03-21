Nikki Sixx enjoys making jokes about the time he died from a heroin overdose and was brought back to life.
Nikki Sixx has to ''laugh'' about his brush with death.
The Motley Crue rocker was pronounced dead after a heroin overdose in 1987 but was resuscitated and now he likes to make jokes about the incident, even if not everyone finds them funny.
He said: ''I got a lot of great one-liners now like, 'Jesus Christ and I both died and came back.' That doesn't sit well in the Bible belt. But you've got to laugh.''
The 60-year-old musician admitted he was in a huge amount of pain after his heart restarted, and compared the experience to rebooting a computer.
Asked what dying taught him, he told Rolling Stone magazine: ''That it hurts to come back. My heart stopped. My body stopped.
''It's like you turned the computer off and they restart the computer. It felt like I'd been f***ing hit by a truck. Every single thing hurt. My hair hurt. That reboot is a bitch.''
The 'Home Sweet Home' hitmaker believes he survived due to ''spiritual intervention.
He said: ''Let's just say there was some spiritual intervention. God knows I wasn't the one responsible for surviving. I'm not religious, but I'm spiritual. If I leaned toward anything, it would be Buddhism.''
And some of Nikki's biggest regrets include ''scaring'' his loved ones with his drug habit and seeing the band ''self-destruct'' at the height of their success.
He said: ''I learned that drugs are like Band-Aids and that Band-Aids don't work. You've got to clean out the wound. I had to struggle with that through the fame and success.
''In certain parts of my life, I could have made better decisions. I feel bad for the people in my family that I scared.
''And I regret that when the band finally got what we wanted, we were self-destructing.''
