Nikki Sixx and Courtney Bingham opted for a sperm-retrieval procedure and artificial insemination to conceive their baby girl rather than him have his vasectomy reversed.
Nikki Sixx opted against having his vasectomy reversed in order to conceive his fifth child.
The Motley Crue rocker's wife Courtney Bingham is expecting a baby girl and he explained how he opted to undergo an uncomfortable sperm-retrieval procedure and then his spouse had artificial insemination in order to get pregnant.
He said: ''They just had to take it out of me - that's no party getting your [testicles] cut open.
''Getting your [testicles] cut open is like being in Motley Crue in 1987 [when we partied too hard]. It's the same feeling. But now she's pregnant, and we're super excited.''
The 60-year-old musician - who already has Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23, with first wife Brandi Brandt and Frankie-Jean, 17, with second spouse Donna D'Errico - admitted he and Courtney felt the vasectomy reversal would involve them taking ''shots in the dark, hoping she gets pregnant.''
And as Nikki was also busy touring and working on a stage production, he felt timing was vital.
He told USA Today newspaper: ''I was like, 'It really needs to be more planned out because I want to be here for my wife, and I want to be here for everything.''
The 'Girls Girls Girls' hitmaker opted to have the vasectomy after divorcing Donna in 2007.
He said: ''I was once married to someone named Satan, and I said, 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don't ever want to do this again.' ''
However, Nikki had a change of heart after meeting 33-year-old Courtney, who he wed in 2014.
He said: ''I remember thinking, 'I miss those days, I miss being a dad.'
''I didn't have a father, and I always loved being a father. It's an itch I can't scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them.''
