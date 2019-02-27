Nikki Sixx opted against having his vasectomy reversed in order to conceive his fifth child.

The Motley Crue rocker's wife Courtney Bingham is expecting a baby girl and he explained how he opted to undergo an uncomfortable sperm-retrieval procedure and then his spouse had artificial insemination in order to get pregnant.

He said: ''They just had to take it out of me - that's no party getting your [testicles] cut open.

''Getting your [testicles] cut open is like being in Motley Crue in 1987 [when we partied too hard]. It's the same feeling. But now she's pregnant, and we're super excited.''

The 60-year-old musician - who already has Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23, with first wife Brandi Brandt and Frankie-Jean, 17, with second spouse Donna D'Errico - admitted he and Courtney felt the vasectomy reversal would involve them taking ''shots in the dark, hoping she gets pregnant.''

And as Nikki was also busy touring and working on a stage production, he felt timing was vital.

He told USA Today newspaper: ''I was like, 'It really needs to be more planned out because I want to be here for my wife, and I want to be here for everything.''

The 'Girls Girls Girls' hitmaker opted to have the vasectomy after divorcing Donna in 2007.

He said: ''I was once married to someone named Satan, and I said, 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don't ever want to do this again.' ''

However, Nikki had a change of heart after meeting 33-year-old Courtney, who he wed in 2014.

He said: ''I remember thinking, 'I miss those days, I miss being a dad.'

''I didn't have a father, and I always loved being a father. It's an itch I can't scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them.''