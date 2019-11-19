Mötley Crüe have confirmed plans for a reunion tour.

The heavy metal band - featuring bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars and lead singer Vince Neil - have revealed they are reuniting after five years since their last performance as part of 'The Final Tour' in 2015.

To mark the end of their legacy, the band signed a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibits any member performing under the Mötley Crüe name.

However, the rockers released a video on Monday (18.11.19) that saw the contract get blown up as they announced their return.

Machine Gun Kelly - who starred in the recent Mötley Crüe biopic 'The Dirt' - narrates the video.

He said: ''In 2014, Mötley Crüe announced their final tour putting an end to almost 35 years on the road. To make it official, they signed an unprecedented contract.

''In the years since, Mötley Crüe became more popular than ever and gained an entirely new legion of fans who, along with die hard Crüeheads, demanded the band tear up that stupid contract and come out of retirement.''

Fans had started a petition last week urging the rock stars to get back together as they believed new fans had a ''natural born right'' to see them on stage.

The rapper added in the clip: ''They knew that if they were ever to stand on stage together again, that contract would have to be destroyed. Well, destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe.''

Rumours the band were reuniting circulated when Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia announced on the 'Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show' that his band's reunion tour wouldn't be the only one rock fans could look forward to next year, stating that a triple bill with Mötley Crüe and two other major bands was likely.

However, frontman Vince took to Twitter to shut down the rumours earlier this month.

He wrote: ''People these rumours are false. I haven't spoken to any band member's since movie premiere. I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now.

''There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don't believe anything from These so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking (sic)''