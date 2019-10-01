Nikki Reed wants her two-year-old daughter to be a farmer, because she wants her to be ''connected with nature''.
Nikki Reed wants her daughter to be a farmer.
The 'Twilight' star has two-year-old daughter Bodhi with her husband Ian Somerhalder, and has said she'd love to see the tot grow up to own her own farm land, because she wants her to be ''connected with nature''.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''Part of what we really focus on as a household is the idea of being really connected with nature. My dream would be for her to be a farmer.''
Nikki, 31, and the 'Vampire Diaries' star welcomed Bodhi into the world in August 2017 and have kept her out of the spotlight ever since, although Nikki did open up about her breastfeeding journey in April this year.
She wrote alongside a photo of her tot nursing: ''I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs. At 20 months, she is only just becoming interested in food. I discovered after a year of blending and smooshing and mashing, that my daughter doesn't like mushy baby food. ... [We're] breast-feeding and skipping straight to finger foods.
''Whatever you're doing, you are doing it right! Every baby is on their own path doing things when and how they need to, and our job is to trust our gut, talk to other mamas and just go with the flow! (sic)''
The BaYou With You creator and the 'Lost' alum, 41, got engaged in January 2015, and married in April of the same year, less than a year after they started dating.
Speaking previously about her marriage, Nikki said: ''We're both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person's dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it's something that we practice. I've always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Finally, everyone stops taking the Twilight saga so seriously, creating a surprisingly entertaining romp. Yes,...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
Part 3 of Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster tale continues the downward spiral of moping. It's efficiently...
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner once again take up their much loves roles...
Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga continues with this darker and even mopier chapter. The relational knots...
Watch the trailer for The Twilight Saga: New MoonNew Moon is the eagerly anticipated sequel...
Columbine was only seven years ago and already I'm sick to death of movies inspired...
Following the disappointing 1975 season that saw the team finishing 4-10, the Philadelphia Eagles needed...
Catherine Hardwicke's Lords of Dogtown tells virtually the same story recounted by Stacy Peralta's 2001...
You can't argue that the film Thirteen doesn't know its teenagers. It gets all the...