Nikki Reed wants her daughter to be a farmer.

The 'Twilight' star has two-year-old daughter Bodhi with her husband Ian Somerhalder, and has said she'd love to see the tot grow up to own her own farm land, because she wants her to be ''connected with nature''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''Part of what we really focus on as a household is the idea of being really connected with nature. My dream would be for her to be a farmer.''

Nikki, 31, and the 'Vampire Diaries' star welcomed Bodhi into the world in August 2017 and have kept her out of the spotlight ever since, although Nikki did open up about her breastfeeding journey in April this year.

She wrote alongside a photo of her tot nursing: ''I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs. At 20 months, she is only just becoming interested in food. I discovered after a year of blending and smooshing and mashing, that my daughter doesn't like mushy baby food. ... [We're] breast-feeding and skipping straight to finger foods.

''Whatever you're doing, you are doing it right! Every baby is on their own path doing things when and how they need to, and our job is to trust our gut, talk to other mamas and just go with the flow! (sic)''

The BaYou With You creator and the 'Lost' alum, 41, got engaged in January 2015, and married in April of the same year, less than a year after they started dating.

Speaking previously about her marriage, Nikki said: ''We're both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person's dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it's something that we practice. I've always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian.''