Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder will do a ''month of silence'' after their baby is born.

The 29-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband and 'Vampire Diaries' actor Ian later this month, and has revealed fans can expect the pair to be absent from their social media channels during the first month of their child's life as they intend to shut themselves off from the outside world.

She said: ''We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.''

And the 'Twilight Saga' star says pregnancy put her life in ''perspective'', as she now understands the importance of refusing projects that aren't ''exactly'' what she wants to do.

She added: ''Being pregnant gave me instant perspective. It's the first time in my life I've passed on anything that isn't exactly what I want to be doing. Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want. I'm building and launching a company that's been a dream of mine. I honestly feel better than ever.''

Nikki also believes she is a ''better version'' of herself now that she's pregnant, and her 38-year-old spouse even jokes that he wants to ''keep [her] pregnant forever''.

Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine, Nikki said: ''Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever. I'm a very driven person with lots of energy. I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I'm a better version of myself. I'm really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.''