Nikki Reed's jewellery line is primarily made from recycled technology components.

The 'Twilight' actress works with computer company Dell to obtain the metals used in her BaYou With Love - which is made from entirely recycled or sustainable materials - collection and has praised the firm's ''incredible'' work to be eco-conscious.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I use gold that's been found in recycled technology primarily in recovered motherboards and my partner for that is Dell. So we use gold that's been extracted from the motherboards in their recycle technology.

''Michael Dell is actually incredible. I mean he really prioritises sustainability within their supply chain and has for many, many years, actually decades.''

Among those supportive of Nikki's line are actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who praised her friend's ''innovation'' to create something sustainable beyond her own ''wildest dreams''.

Speaking at the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association Honours Benefit Gala - where many of the guests were wearing BaYou With Love - said: ''I'm wearing all of her jewellery right now and its absolutely incredible because the idea of saving the world people think that's going to require solely lifestyle changes and its not just that. It requires innovation.

''What Nikki has done is she has created a jewellery company that is entirely sustainable to a degree that my wildest dreams couldn't even imagine...These diamonds are grown and they're molecularly identical to diamonds that would be mined. They're grown using solar power.''

Another guest at the gala, 'Entourage' star Emmanuelle Chriqui, thinks the concept of sustainable fashion is growing around the world.

She said: ''Nikki and myself tonight are wearing a brand called AMUR and it's so beautiful ... Fashion is starting to become conscious because I feel like globally people are realising we can't sit back anymore. Everybody's gotta do their part.''