Nikki Reed has admitted she is letting her daughter take the lead when it comes to when she is done with breastfeeding.
The 'Twilight' star gave birth to Bodhi Soleil - whom she has with husband Ian Somerhalder - 20 months ago and she has admitted that she is following the tot's ''lead'' when it comes to when she is done with breast milk.
Nikki also revealed that Bodhi has skipped blended baby food as she wasn't a fan of its taste and is having finger foods alongside her milk.
In a lengthy Instagram post, she explained: ''I often get asked how long I plan on breastfeeding. To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs. At 20 months she is only just becoming interested in food. I discovered after a year of blending and smooshing and mashing, that my daughter doesn't like mushy baby food. Wild right? It wasn't until someone suggested I skip puréed food and go straight to finger foods that she became intrigued by what was on her plate. Who knew some kids just don't ever go for blended baby food. I tried bananas, avocado, all the semi-soft good stuff and she rejected everything. Never in a million years did I think to skip that step when she only had two teeth. Also, I thought all babies loved avocado! So all you mamas out there having trouble feeding your little one the mushy stuff, maybe try over-steamed veggies diced up itty bitty so he/she can play with textures. I wish someone had told me this sooner! If your little one isn't eating puréed solids, they might want to go straight for big people food! Right now thats where were at, still breastfeeding and skipping right to finger foods. (sic)''
Nikki added that every baby is different and said ''whatever you're doing you are doing it right'' in a message to fellow mums who are going with their ''gut'' with feeds.
Alongside a breastfeeding snap, in which the mother and daughter are rocking matching outfits on holiday, the brunette beauty concluded: ''Also, in case you need to hear it again because I definitely did, whatever you're doing you are doing it right! Every baby is on their own path doing things when and how they need to, and our job is to trust our gut, talk to other mamas and just go with the flow! Ps accidental matching outfits...come on! This bloomer/hat combo courtesy of both Grandmas making all my baby-wardrobe dreams I didn't know I had come true :) (sic)''
