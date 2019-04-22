Nikki Reed has praised Ian Somerhalder is a ''very, very special'' father.

The 'Twilight' actress thinks it is ''beautiful'' that she and her husband have the same ideas when it comes to caring for their 20-month-old daughter Bodhi but she always knew he'd be a great dad because he was always so ''caring'' with their pets before they had a child.

She gushed: ''I think it's really beautiful to know that you're aligned with your partner and important as you become parents to talk about those things before the journey begins, and during the journey and keep an open line of communication.

''Luckily, we have a very similar approach to lifestyle and to parenting, which is wonderful. And I'm sure you can imagine what it's like to see him as a dad, he's a very, very special, very caring person and I knew that by the way he parented our animals prior stepping into this chapter.''

The 30-year-old actress recently caused a stir when she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Bodhi, sparking criticism in comments from those who choose to bottlefeed and those who continue to nurse their children when they grow out of babyhood, but Nikki believes it's important for parents to simply do what they feel is best for their own children.

She told E! News: ''I don't believe that mom-shaming is ever OK.

''Fed, whether that's with formula or breastfeeding or whatever works for your child and for you is what's best. All moms are just trying to do what's best.

''And for some moms, breastfeeding just doesn't work out, whether that's an issue with milk supply or going back to work right away or whatever that thing is, and it is not our job and responsibility as parents to judge or shame other parents.

''It's our job and responsibility to support and spread information and uplift and share tips.

''Children are born who they are born, that's the one thing that I think I've really discovered is you're a part of it, sure. And you're nurturing that development and you're hopefully in some way encouraging that development but they are who they are, and they gravitate towards what they gravitate towards.

''That's why I wrote that piece on social media a couple of weeks ago just about our journey with food is because I'm a first-time mom, this is my first child so I'm learning as I go.''