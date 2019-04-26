Nikki Reed has ''no idea'' if she and her husband Ian Somerhalder are doing married life ''right''.

The 'Twilight' star wrote a sweet message to mark her and the 'Vampire Diaries' actor's fourth wedding anniversary as she admitted she can't wait to learn more things with him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''Four years ago we had no idea what we were getting into. We didn't know everything we thought we knew about life, or what it means to be a real life partner to somebody else. We were just two kids who were crazy about each other. We didn't yet know how to grow with someone, but we knew we were in love and we knew we wanted to learn all of these things ... together.

''I still have no idea if we're doing it right, but I know we both wake up everyday and choose each other. We've seen a lot, we've done a lot, we've laughed a lot, we've laughed a lot of it off, and we've continued to be each other's biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system. An amazing thing happens when you merge your life and soul with another.''

And the 30-year-old actress hopes the next years will be ''filled with curiosity'' as she gushed over ''the love of her life''.

She added: ''May this next chapter be filled with curiosity and even more admiration for all the incredible things we still continue to discover. May we continue to ask each other questions and make-out in the backseat. You are the love of my life, the only one who gives me butterflies, and I'm so grateful we get to experience this together.''