'Twilight' actress Nikki Reed revealed her company BaYou With Love helped Jenna Dewan's fiance Steve Kazee design his partner's engagement ring.
The 'Twilight' actress has congratulated the 39-year-old star and her man Steve Kazee on their happy announcement, and revealed her jewellery company BaYou With Love was behind Jenna's impressive rock as they collaborated with her fiance on the special design.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Nikki said: ''An honour to be a very small part of this special moment.
''I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic.
''I might be biased but that ring is gorgeoussssss! Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do. (sic)''
Nikki, 31, previously revealed her line is primarily made from recycled technology components.
She explained: ''I use gold that's been found in recycled technology primarily in recovered motherboards and my partner for that is Dell. So we use gold that's been extracted from the motherboards in their recycle technology.
''Michael Dell is actually incredible. I mean he really prioritises sustainability within their supply chain and has for many, many years, actually decades.''
Jenna and Steve - who are also expecting their first child together - announced their engagement this week as they both shared a touching photo of them kissing on social media.
Jenna - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - wrote: ''A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart.''
Alongside the same picture, her husband-to-be posted some lyrics from the Water Liars song 'Let It Breathe'.
He wrote: ''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.
''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years.''
