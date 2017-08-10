Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have welcomed their daughter into the world.

The 'Twilight Saga' actress and her 38-year-old husband - who wed in 2015 - have become first time parents after their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder was born two weeks ago on July 25.

The news of their daughter's birth was first reported by E! News, but as of the time of writing, neither Nikki nor Ian have confirmed the reports.

Fans may have to wait up to a month to hear from the 29-year-old actress and her 'Vampire Diaries' star beau, as Nikki revealed in a recently published interview that the couple plan on undergoing a ''month of silence'' for the first 30 days of parenthood.

She said: ''We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.''

Nikki also says pregnancy put her life in ''perspective'', as she now understands the importance of refusing projects that aren't ''exactly'' what she wants to do.

She added: ''Being pregnant gave me instant perspective. It's the first time in my life I've passed on anything that isn't exactly what I want to be doing. Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want. I'm building and launching a company that's been a dream of mine. I honestly feel better than ever.''

And the star believes she is a ''better version'' of herself now that she's pregnant, and her 38-year-old spouse even jokes that he wants to ''keep [her] pregnant forever''.

Nikki said: ''Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever. I'm a very driven person with lots of energy. I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I'm a better version of myself. I'm really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.''