Nikki Reed feels like a ''badass'' after giving birth.

The 29-year-old actress and her husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, four weeks ago and Nikki shared a picture of herself and her brother Nathan August Reed doing yoga and revealed she is feeling great.

She captioned the image: ''Hey brother stay away from my uterus.'' Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum Also [photo] cred...our Mom. She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom.

''Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you (sic).''

Nathan also shared the picture and wrote: ''More stretches and rejuvenating postures. #Teamwork. This time with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl. This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them. Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month... (sic).''

Bodhi was born on July 25th and Nikki previously revealed that she and Ian had planned a ''month of silence'' after the birth.

She said: ''We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves. After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.''

Nikki also said pregnancy put her life in ''perspective'', as she now understands the importance of refusing projects that aren't ''exactly'' what she wants to do.

She added: ''Being pregnant gave me instant perspective. It's the first time in my life I've passed on anything that isn't exactly what I want to be doing. Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want. I'm building and launching a company that's been a dream of mine. I honestly feel better than ever.''