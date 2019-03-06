Nikki Reed is ''enjoying every second'' of breastfeeding her daughter, as she's beginning to ween her off of milk.
The 'Twilight' star gave birth to Bodhi Soleil - whom she has with husband Ian Somerhalder - 19 months ago, and has said she's started to ''transition'' from four breast feedings a day to just two, so has been relishing in the ''bonding time'' whilst she still has plenty of it.
In a lengthy Instagram caption, Nikki wrote: ''As we transition from four feedings a day down to two, I am remembering how important it is to stop what I am doing and enjoy every second of this bonding time. I am remding myself that my hormones are shifting, and that it's normal to feel weepy as your body regulates through the transition. It goes so fast. (sic)''
And the 30-year-old actress says she's even starting to push back her work commitments so she's completely focused on her tot whilst she's feeding, because she knows she won't be able to breastfeed forever.
She added: ''Nursing and working usually happen all at once. I've got just a few minutes to approve imagery or go through CADs so lets do it all at the same time...right? Multitasking is the key to being a working mom...right? Today I am reminding myself to slow down and separate the two. Today working and bonding are going to have their own time, so I can try my hardest to soak up every moment, and smile at every detail. Even if it's just the nighttime feeding, people can wait and emails will be answered...when she's finished. The sounds, the swallows, where she puts her hand, watching her daydream, because before I know it we will have turned the page... (sic)''
