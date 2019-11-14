Nikki Reed can't help but boast about her two-year-old daughter Bodhi but doesn't like comparing her to other children.
Nikki Reed ''brags'' about everything her little girl does.
The 'Twilight' star has two-year-old daughter Bodhi with her husband Ian Somerhalder and, although she hates pitting children against one another, she can't help but gush about her talented toddler when she does something good.
She told E! News she likes ''bragging about everything'' in terms of her daughter but prefers not to use the word milestones ''because then I feel like we are talking about comparing children.''
She explained: ''I feel like every child is on their own path and as parents, we try to nurture whatever path that is. I feel like our job as parents is to nurture whatever that path is. One thing I've learned for sure is children come into this world exactly who they are and our job is to help them along the way and nurture that.''
The 31-year-old actress recently said she'd love Bodhi to become a farmer when she's older because she wants her to be ''connected with nature''.
She said: ''Part of what we really focus on as a household is the idea of being really connected with nature. My dream would be for her to be a farmer.''
Although she likes to talk about Bodhi whenever she can, Nikki prefers to keep her out of the spotlight and has kept her away from fame since she was born in 2017.
The BaYou With You creator and the 'Lost' alum, 41, got engaged in January 2015, and married in April of the same year, less than a year after they started dating.
Speaking previously about her marriage, Nikki said: ''We're both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person's dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it's something that we practice. I've always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Finally, everyone stops taking the Twilight saga so seriously, creating a surprisingly entertaining romp. Yes,...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
Part 3 of Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster tale continues the downward spiral of moping. It's efficiently...
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner once again take up their much loves roles...
Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga continues with this darker and even mopier chapter. The relational knots...
Watch the trailer for The Twilight Saga: New MoonNew Moon is the eagerly anticipated sequel...
Columbine was only seven years ago and already I'm sick to death of movies inspired...
Following the disappointing 1975 season that saw the team finishing 4-10, the Philadelphia Eagles needed...
Catherine Hardwicke's Lords of Dogtown tells virtually the same story recounted by Stacy Peralta's 2001...
You can't argue that the film Thirteen doesn't know its teenagers. It gets all the...