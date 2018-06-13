Nikki Reed and husband Iam Somerhalder have been left heartbroken by the death of their dog Ira, who has passed away after battling cancer.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's beloved dog has died.
The couple are mourning the death of their pet pooch Ira after the gorgeous German Shepherd sadly passed away from cancer this week.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' star shared a sweet tribute message and uploaded a series of photographs of her beloved canine.
The 30-year-old actress wrote: ''My sweet Ira girl. So many memories, so many adventures with you by my side. You've been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don't know if I am able to say goodbye.
''You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl. You taught me so much about so much...in many ways our greatest teacher.
''You showed me that sitting on my toes felt as sweet as holding hands, and you knew what I was thinking before I even said it. I still cant figure out how all 75 pounds of you could curl up into such a tiny ball at my feet. I guess you'll have to explain that trick to me in our next life together.
''We shared so many secrets, so many laughs, so many tears. You know it all, you've seen it all. You brought smiles to all of us in our saddest moments, touching hearts everywhere you went, and there isn't a single person who didn't say you were magic my girl. Everyone who met you fell in love, everyone who met you wanted more. Thank you for being my kid in this life my Ira girl. Ill be bringing you back to our favorite lake soon... (sic)''
The couple - who have many pets as they foster animals looking for permanent homes - shared memories of running and holidaying with Ira, along with photos of her joining them on paddle boarding trips and curled up asleep on their bed.
Nikki admitted she and the pooch had shared ''water bottles and kisses''.
'The Vampire Diaries' star Ian, 39, wrote: ''At 12:11 PM PST this beautiful girl took her last breath. Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do. I've never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages. Kid, I will miss you and anyone that ever got to know you will miss you. I love you kiddo. Love, Dad. (sic).''
As well as their family of pets, Nikki and Ian have 10-month-old son, Bodhi.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Finally, everyone stops taking the Twilight saga so seriously, creating a surprisingly entertaining romp. Yes,...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
Part 3 of Stephenie Meyer's blockbuster tale continues the downward spiral of moping. It's efficiently...
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner once again take up their much loves roles...
Stephenie Meyer's Twilight saga continues with this darker and even mopier chapter. The relational knots...
Watch the trailer for The Twilight Saga: New MoonNew Moon is the eagerly anticipated sequel...
Columbine was only seven years ago and already I'm sick to death of movies inspired...
Following the disappointing 1975 season that saw the team finishing 4-10, the Philadelphia Eagles needed...
Catherine Hardwicke's Lords of Dogtown tells virtually the same story recounted by Stacy Peralta's 2001...
You can't argue that the film Thirteen doesn't know its teenagers. It gets all the...