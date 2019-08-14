Nikki Bella will ''never go on a double date'' with John Cena.

The 'Total Bellas' star split from her former fiancé last year just weeks before they were due to tie the knot, and although they're now friends and both in relationships with other people - with Nikki dating Artem Chigvintsev, and John romancing Shay Shariatzadeh - she believes it would be ''weird'' for them to double date.

Speaking on 'The Bellas' podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella on Wednesday (14.08.19), she said: ''I'm gonna kill this [rumour] right now: I will never go on a double date with any of my exes. I don't want that ... a double date is way different [than being friends with an ex]. I'm not gonna sit there and be making out with my man and see them make out with their girl. Like, that's just weird. What are we trying to prove at that point?

''I don't ever want to go on a double date with my ex - with any of my exes. And it's nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them. There's boundaries. So you know what? My boundaries are, no, no ... No effing way.''

Her comments come after she previously told reporters she would ''always'' be friends with wrestler and actor John, but wasn't sure about the prospect of a double date.

The 35-year-old former wrestler said: ''Oh, for sure. I mean, I think John and I, I think we could always be friends. Ha! I don't know [about double dates]. I think there's boundaries.''

Meanwhile, Nikki confirmed the ''official'' start of her relationship with professional dancer Artem - whom she first met back in 2017 when they were paired up on 'Dancing with the Stars' - last month, when she shared a clip of them dancing on their YouTube page to Rita Ora's hit track 'Let You Love Me'.