Nikki Bella will not be attending WrestleMania 35, after her split from John Cena last year has made the annual event ''sensitive''.

The 35-year-old reality star and professional wrestler has revealed she's skipping this year's wrestling event, as she doesn't want to be flooded with memories of when her ex-fiancé John proposed to her at the same event two years ago.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''[I'm] avoiding WrestleMania. I never thought the man of my dreams was gonna ask me to marry him and he did. So it's still a bit sensitive for me.''

John got down on one knee at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 after five years of dating, but the pair called off their romance just weeks before their wedding date last year.

And despite her heartache, the 'Total Bellas' star has recently spoken about ''having fun'' with other people, including her former 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Artem Chigvintsev.

She said: ''I posted a photo of us because we're dating and we're having fun. Then everyone went and said we were official. I'm not fully taken. It's been great. I adore him.

''Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house - or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets ... Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser.''

It isn't the first time Nikki has spoken about having fun on the dating scene either, as she previously said she was enjoying having ''different experiences''.

She added: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences. I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''