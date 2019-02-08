Nikki Bella will join her twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan for a special dinner on Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

The 35-year-old professional wrestler has been dating around since she called off her engagement with John Cena last year, but she won't be spending the upcoming romantic holiday with one of her suitors, as she says she'll be heading out to dinner with her sister Brie, her husband - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - and their two-year-old daughter Birdie instead.

Nikki said: ''Bryan is taking Brie, Birdie and I out. So he wanted to include me, which I thought is super sweet because they are going to be in LA.''

And this isn't the first time fellow wrestler Daniel has treated his spouse's sister for Valentine's Day either, as Nikki says that he once sent her flowers and a cupcake to mark the special holiday.

She added: ''When they were dating, their first Valentine's Day together, John and I weren't dating yet and so I was single. He sent me a bouquet of flowers and a cupcake in a box.''

To which Brie added: ''By the way, so that came for her first from Bryan to my house and i was like ...'that's so bizarre.' My flowers got lost. Even though I had a bigger bouquet.''

Nikki then joked that her two-year-old niece Birdie would be her date for the evening.

Speaking in a joint interview with E! News, she said: ''[Bryan's] just so sweet and thoughtful in that way so it's gonna be fun. Birdie's basically my date, my Valentine's date.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed that she's still single, despite ''having fun'' in her dating life.

She said: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences.

''I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''