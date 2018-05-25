Nikki Bella didn't feel ''excited'' about trying on wedding dresses.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler was due to marry fellow wrestling star John Cena before they broke off their engagement just weeks before their big day, and in a teaser clip ahead of Sunday's (27.05.18) episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki admits she isn't ''feeling right'' about picking her gown for the big day.

Speaking to cameras after having tried on several dresses, she said: ''I thought you're supposed to be excited for this. Like when you watch the movies or all I'll hear from my friends is like, 'Oh my gosh, greatest day! Break out the champagne!' And like for me, there's just something that's not feeling right.''

Nikki's twin sister Bella - who had her own wedding in 2014 when she married Daniel Bryan - was excited for her sister though, as she insisted Nikki had been ''dreaming'' about her own wedding for ''forever''.

Brie said: ''Finally, my sister is trying on wedding dresses! I am so excited to be here 'cause Nicole has been dreaming about this moment forever, so hopefully we find the one.''

Despite the dresses lacking the ''wow'' factor, Brie opened a bottle of champagne for her sister, and congratulated her on the impending wedding.

She said in the clip: ''To you getting married! So, here's to the girl who was always a bridesmaid, but now is finally a bride.''

Nikki's lack of enthusiasm about her wedding dress comes after she revealed recently that she has kept the gown she finally chose, in the hopes that she will one day reconcile with John.

She said: I kept it because, honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together. He is my best friend and I love him.''

The star's ''hesitation'' is what led her to call of their engagement, but she believes she just needs time to herself before they can get their romance back on track once again.

She added: ''If it doesn't feel right, if there is any type of hesitation, you have to figure it out and ... not be afraid. I just didn't want to walk down that aisle and give those vows and have hesitation or have regret.

''The day I give those vows, I truly want to be with that person until death do us part, and I have that hope for John and I. I really do. But right now I just have to deal with the issues that gave me cold feet. I'm just in a period of my life that I really need to work on me. A healthy me is a healthy us.''