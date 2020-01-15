Nikki Bella used to ''get really catty'' with other women in WWE.

The 'Total Bellas' star admitted the locker room was very competitive early in her career because they were all trying to make the most of limited television team in an era before female performers were given more of a spotlight.

Speaking on Kevin Hart's 'Cold As Balls' show, she said: ''Some are like your really good friends, and then some aren't.

''And then you're dealing with TV time and for so long, women got only a few minutes, so I'd get really catty backstage.''

Her twin sister Brie - who is married to WWE superstar Daniel Bryan, with whom she has two-year-old daughter Birdie - agreed with the cause of the rows, and admitted ''the ''cat claws'' were out in that environment.

She explained: ''One spot, there'd be like almost 20 girls going for that one spot. So there'd definitely be arguments, or girls getting jealous of each other, and you'd see the cat claws come out.''

However, Nikki - who is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev - added: ''We realised when all the girls got on the same page, we created this women's evolution there. When we band together, we can literally break barriers.''

Meanwhile, the two sisters previously admitted they would both be up for a WWE comeback despite announcing their retirement in March last year.

Brie explained: ''Nikki and I always talk about, 'Oh! It'd be fun to make a comeback'.

''But, I kind of get anxiety when I think about if a comeback was really real for me. Like, how would I balance it all?''

Nikki thought there would be a story to tell, and the 'Dancing With The Stars' alumni actually reached out to WWE and discussed plans for the Bella Twins to face the winners of the tag title match at 'WrestleMania 35'.

Australian duo The IIconics - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - won the championships from Bayley and Sasha Banks at the show in April, with behind the scenes suggestions of a storyline to boost the new titles.

Nikki said: ''They just really want us to help make the tag team championships mean something...

''Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it.''