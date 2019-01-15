Nikki Bella wants to continue seeing Peter Kraus, after going on a date with him in October.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler went on ''one date'' with the former 'Bachelorette' contestant several months ago, but says she'd be interested in seeing him again because he was ''so sweet'', and she wants to give him a chance to woo her without the presence of the 'Total Bellas' film crew.

Speaking about Peter during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, she said: ''It's just been one date so far. It was in the fall and he was so sweet. One, he's so handsome - even Brie's husband [Daniel Bryan] was freaking out for him. And he was so sweet and I would totally go out again, especially, I want to try it without cameras. It was like 10 people staring at me. I totally would go out [with him] again.''

Her comments come after she recently denied being in a relationship with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer Artem Chigvinstev - whom she was paired with when she appeared on the show in 2017 - after reports suggested the pair were a couple.

She said: ''I went on a few dates ... and the one thing being a new LA girl that I forget is like, even at the farmers' markets, there's paparazzi. Honestly, it's been a few dates. It's been fun, but I'm just dating around.''

Nikki is playing the field after splitting from former fiancé John Cena just weeks before their wedding last year, and said that although the pair are no longer together, she would still give him a ''heads up'' if she committed to anyone new.

She added: ''He and I are friendly. I have given him the heads up on everything because I have so much respect for him. So I told him like, 'Hey! I'm going on a date with this guy, just want you to know.'

''I love him, I have respect for him - he's just such a good friend of mine.''