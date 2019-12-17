Nikki Bella wants to be a mother ''in the future'', but has taken steps to freeze her eggs as she isn't sure ''how soon'' she wants to start her family.
The 'Total Bellas' star has taken steps to freeze her eggs because she doesn't see herself having children in the near future, but has said she and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev would like to settle down at some point and start a family together.
She said: ''I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So, I'm freezing my eggs.
''I also found out I have PCOS - it kills your fertility. I'm getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.''
Until she starts a family of her own, 36-year-old Nikki is happy being an aunt to her twin sister Brie's daughter Birdie, as she says watching her sibling raise her tot has been ''a great form of birth control''.
She added to Health magazine: ''It's crazy; I was yearning for a baby for so long. In a way, Brie has been a great form of birth control because I love my career. I know it's the same for Brie. When I see her balancing our career with being a mom - it's the most exhausting thing to watch.''
Meanwhile, the retired wrestler previously said her public split from former fiancé John Cena last year has left her ''scared'' to tie the knot and have children.
She said: ''I'll admit, having a public breakup can scar you.
''It scarred me a lot and that's why at times, I'll post Artem and then I won't for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.''
