Nikki Bella has been on a date - but still doesn't think she's ''ready'' to move on from John Cena.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler split from fellow WWE star John just weeks before they were due to tie the knot earlier this year, and although things are officially over between the pair, Nikki isn't sure she's ready to head into the dating pool just yet.

In a sneak preview for the upcoming season of her reality show 'Total Bellas' - which she appears on with her twin sister Brie Bella - it's revealed she's been set up on a blind date, but she isn't sure if it's the right move.

Her sister Brie says in the clip: ''Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date.''

The mystery man for the date is 'The Bachelorette' star Peter Kraus, but as the hunk tries to FaceTime Nikki, she starts to have second thoughts.

She tells her sister: ''I feel like I'm 15. I don't know if I'm ready for this.''

Despite her concerns, the clip shows Nikki on a date with Peter, where they ride gondolas together, and the dating show hunk then leans in for a kiss.

The footage comes after Nikki revealed last month that she wasn't ready to date following her split from 41-year-old John, because she's still ''trying to heal''.

She said at the time: ''It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet. I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet.''