Nikki Bella turned down 'Dancing With the Stars' to focus on her WWE comeback.

The 33-year-old professional wrestler is currently hard at work training for her return to the ring following the all-clear from her doctors after a neck injury, and was faced with a tough decision when her agent contacted her with an offer of a place on the American dance competition.

Nikki - who had initially been excited to join the dance show roster - told her agent on Wednesday's (26.04.17) episode of her reality show 'Total Divas': ''I'm ... I'm gonna pass. I know it's an amazing opportunity, but I just ... I really want my comeback to be in that ring and nowhere else.''

It is unclear whether Nikki - who is the twin sister of fellow wrestler Brie Bella - will take up an offer to appear on the show's next season, should she be offered a placed again.

Meanwhile, Nikki - who is engaged to John Cena - is serious about her WWE comeback as she was left heartbroken earlier this year when she wasn't included in the draft.

She said: ''I don't even have words right now. I just got the worst email anyone could ever get. I literally just got an email which says I cannot be a part of the draft. I was cleared by my surgeon, I feel ready to go, I really just don't know what to think right now.

''For some reason I thought that they'd wanna clear me quick and make sure I was a big part of the draft, but I'm not on the roster ... so is like that the end for me?''

And Nikki insisted at the time that she would continue training hard in order to make her return to the WWE eventually.

Speaking at the time, she said: ''I feel really sad because I'm not at TV with the other girls, I'm not getting drafted, but I'm going to prove to everyone that Nikki Bella will be back in that ring, because no one can stop me.''