Nikki Bella felt like she ''embarrassed'' John Cena over their break-up.

The 'Total Bellas' star has admitted she feels bad about how her reality show could only show her side of their split after the former flames called time on their relationship weeks before they were set to get married.

Speaking on 'The Bellas Podcast', she said: ''When [I] film the reality shows, you guys only get to see so much. So one thing that I thought was kind of unfair for John was you saw a very small amount on our reality show about our breakup and of course it was pro-me, because it was coming through my eyes. ''It made me sad for John. I felt bad for John. I felt bad because I felt like I embarrassed him, I felt like I disappointed him, and I have to live with a lot of that stuff.''

Nikki, 35, also commented on John's rumoured new romance with Shay Shariatzadeh - after the WWE superstar-turned-actor was recently snapped holding hands with the project manager in Vancouver - and said she was happy for her ex.

She added: ''Because of how sad I made him and how much I felt like I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face with the paparazzi photos [with Shariatzadeh], I think that's why I didn't want to s**t my pants. I felt happy for him. I am very happy for him.''

Her comments come after the former WWE Divas champion spoke about ''having fun'' with other people, including her former 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Artem Chigvintsev.

She said: ''I posted a photo of us because we're dating and we're having fun. Then everyone went and said we were official. I'm not fully taken. It's been great. I adore him.

''Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house - or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets ... Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser.''