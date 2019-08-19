Nikki Bella has thanked the ''universe'' for bringing Artem Chigvintsev into her life.

The 'Total Bellas' star has gushed over her boyfriend in a sweet social media post, where she admitted she was incredibly ''thankful'' for her man.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I. As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers. Sometimes we have a door shut and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! (sic)''

And the 35-year-old professional wrestler thanked her Instagram followers for ''sharing'' her journey with 'Dancing with the Stars' alum Artem too.

She continued: ''Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can't cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me. (sic)''

Nikki and Artem made their relationship ''official'' last month.

She said: ''The main reason why we did this dance is ... I guess to ... tell everyone like. I guess that we're like, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. I did say it. Whatever.''