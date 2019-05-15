Nikki Bella is taking things slow with Artem Chigvintsev.

The 35-year-old 'Total Bellas' star has been romantically linked to the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro - whom she was partnered with when she appeared on the show - for months but the pair still haven't made things official, and Nikki says the fact they don't feel the pressure to put a ''label'' on their romance is part of what ''attracts'' her to him.

She said: ''The one thing that I absolutely adore about Artem is I am not in a place to move fast or have something official and he's such an amazing man that he's willing to take things slow with me and we still have these amazing dates, but we don't have to have labels or titles and that's what attracts me so much to him.''

And Artem, 36, feels the same way, saying they're taking their relationship ''step by step'' and ''very slow''.

When asked what he'd say if someone asked him if Nikki is his girlfriend, he said: ''I would say we [are] having a great time spending together. We're figuring [it] out and we're just trying to take step by step very slow and see where it goes. I just don't want to be judged by people what I do.''

Despite not putting labels on their romance, the pair are very much exclusive, as they admitted they'd both be hurt if the other was seeing someone else.

Speaking in a joint appearance on Nikki's 'The Bellas Podcast' - which she runs with her twin sister Brie Bella - Artem said: ''Yeah, of course it would bother me [if Nikki was seeing someone else]. The fact is we're not saying what we are titling ourselves to something - it doesn't change the way I feel about it.''

And when Brie asked if Nikki could sleep with someone else, Artem said: ''No, absolutely not ... that would hurt me very much.''