Nikki Bella seemingly took her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev to the next level, after attending Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's wedding together.

'Dancing with the Stars' professionals Val and Jenna tied the knot in a ceremony in California over the weekend, and Artem - who is also a professional on the show - used the special occasion as a date night for himself and professional wrestler Nikki.

The pair - who met when they were paired together on the dance competition in 2017 - have been casually dating for several months, with 35-year-old Nikki insisting they're just ''having fun'' together, but seemed to prove they are more serious than first thought as they coupled up at the ceremony.

In a series of clips shared by the 'Total Bellas' star on her Instagram Story, she could be seen travelling to the wedding with 36-year-old Artem, which included them showing off their outfits and experimenting with the filters function.

Although accompanying Artem to the wedding may have been a serious step in their romance, Nikki recently insisted the pair are just ''dating'', and aren't officially a couple yet.

She said: ''I posted a photo of us because we're dating and we're having fun. Then everyone went and said we were official. I'm not fully taken. It's been great. I adore him.''

But the brunette beauty - who announced her retirement from wrestling earlier this year - did admit Artem is a ''great kisser''.

She added: ''Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan's on Third and we like to get food for his house - or should I say, produce from the farmer's markets ... Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don't say 'I love you'. Yeah, we make out. What else? He's a great kisser.''