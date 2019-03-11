Nikki Bella has been spotted locking lips with Artem Chigvinstev, after she previously denied they were anything serious.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler has been single since she ended her engagement to John Cena last summer, but it seems things are hotting up between her and Artem - whom she first met when he was her partner on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2017 - as they were seen grabbing lunch together at Joan's on Third in Los Angeles on Sunday (10.03.19).

In snaps obtained by TMZ, the pair can be seen packing on the PDA and engaged in a lip lock, before strolling off together hand-in-hand.

The sweet moment comes after Nikki admitted she has great ''chemistry'' with Artem, but didn't see that as romantic.

She said: ''Chemistry is not just romantic. I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian.

''I just think that's crazy. I grew a huge passion for dancing, that's my dancing pro that I'm so comfortable with dancing, he became one of my good friends.

''It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life.''

Nikki also previously insisted her first date with Artem, which saw them visit a farmer's market, wasn't the start of something serious.

She claimed: ''We had amazing chemistry. I moved to LA, so it was natural. Artem had asked me to the Farmers Market. But paparazzi kinda killed it so I was like, 'Okay, I am out of here.'''

Meanwhile, a source said earlier this year that the pair have a ''strong attraction'' to one another.

They said: ''They've been spending time together for a long time, but it's nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they're just having fun. They're both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.''