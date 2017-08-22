Nikki Bella has reportedly signed up to 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 33-year-old professional wrestler has joined the line up for the forthcoming series of the American ballroom and Latin show, which will kick off on September 18, but,, although ABC are yet to confirm the competitors, it's not thought her sister Brie Bella will be joining her on the dancefloor this time around, according to E! News.

'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott is also said to have signed up, People reports.

The revelation comes just days after Nikki - who is currently inactive in WWE due to an injury - admitted she'd be up for taking part in the reality TV show.

She said: ''I think so. I think it'd always be fun to dance, and we love being in front of the cameras! I feel like I'm good at shaking my hips!''

Meanwhile, Nikki certainly has a few busy months coming up as the sportswoman is set to tie the knot with her fiancé John Cena next year and is currently wrapped up in planning - although she's already decided her two-month-old niece Birdie - whose parents are Nikki's twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan - will be flower girl.

The 'Total Divas' star said recently: ''Yes. John has three nieces, so we're going to have them as flower girls and then my brother's little girl Vivienne and then Birdie. We'll probably get Birdie a really special dress.''

The news comes after fellow wrestler John - who asked Nikki to marry him back in April at WrestleMania 33 - confirmed their wedding would likely take place in 2018 as they have to work around their ''super busy'' schedules.

He said: ''The speed of everything is directly dependent on Nicole. I'm one of those guys where it took me five years to get down on one knee, so I'm ready to go, but I also know there's a lot into planning that day and since it's taken so long, it should be absolutely everything that both of us want.

''We are both super, super busy and it just has to be right. I really, really want to say I hope it's gonna be next year sometime, but also I want to do it when it's right for Nicole and she can get the most out of it as well.''