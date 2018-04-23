Brie Bella has hinted her sister Nikki Bella could reconcile with John Cena.

The two wrestlers revealed last week they have called off their engagement but Brie has admitted she would like to see their ''souls come back'' together because they are both ''great people'', though if they do go their separate ways for good, she'll still be supportive.

She said: ''I'm extremely spiritual, so if it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

''Their souls will come back and I think sometimes people can separate and come back or sometimes you separate and realise that life should be different.

''I always think when two people are good people, Nikki's a great person and John's a great person, you always want to see two people together.

''But other than that I think everyone just supports whatever decisions they make.''

Even if Nikki and John don't get back together, Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan - who have daughter Birdie, 11 months, together - will still be turning to the 'Blockers' star for advice.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I love John like a brother. He will always be family. I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he's an extremely good man and what he and my sister wanted, that's between them.

''He will always be family and he knows that. I will always call him, the one thing is he always gave me great advice and he gave my husband great advice. We'll always keep that.''

But the 'Total Bellas' star's first priority is to support her sister.

She said: ''We were together since the womb, and she's always been the bone of my back.

''She's been my biggest cheerleader and I'm the same with her. Through the good times we high five each other and through the bad times we're the shoulder to cry on.

''Nikki's always looked at life, you know, good or bad you just roll with it.

''She is called 'Fearless Nikki' for a reason, and that's what you see today. She has a brave face on, she's fearless and that's why we all love her.''