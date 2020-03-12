Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's sex life is ''on and off'' now she's pregnant.

The 36-year-old retired wrestler - who is almost four months pregnant with her first child - has only been dating the 'Dancing With the Stars' professional a little over a year but was worried they'd reached the ''seven-year itch'' already because they haven't been having any bedroom fun recently due to her hormones and bump.

Speaking on 'The Bellas Podcast', she said: ''I feel bad because Artem and I, we went from the honeymoon stage and then we got engaged and then I found out I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed so quickly.

''He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and trying to piece life together, and I deal with a lot of construction ... so, poor guy.

''Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me. I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, 'Hey, can you massage my boobs?' And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, 'Can you massage down there, too?' ''

It's not just her sex life that has taken a battering since she fell pregnant as Nikki is also struggling to sleep right now because of her burgeoning baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram account recently, she said: ''Hey, you guys, so I'm trying to get sleep tonight. For the past three nights, I've barely slept...

''I'm training myself to sleep on my side because I'm about to be 19 weeks and I'm a back sleeper. It's been so tough.

''Yeah, it's just sleeping has sucked and I'm like getting super run down because of it. I feel like I'm getting another head cold and so I just really need rest.''

Nikki and Artem, 37, got together in January 2019 - less than a year after she split from her fiance John Cena - and got engaged in January 2020.

She announced her pregnancy later that month.