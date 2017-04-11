Nikki Bella is ''okay'' with not being a mother.

The 'Total Divas' star got engaged to professional wrestler John Cena earlier this month and understands her partner's decision to not welcome a child into the world and be a father.

She said: ''I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won't be a mom. Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I'm good with that ...

''John says it's selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn't be an incredible father and that's why he chooses not to have kids and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.''

However, Nikki knows John would be a great father if he ever wanted to have children in the future.

She told People magazine: ''When I see him with all the Make-a-Wish kids, I'm like, 'Gosh, this man would be the most incredible father ever.' He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them.

''And I see him with his nieces and I see him with my cousin's kids, and I know, I know that he would be an amazing dad but I guess that's what makes him amazing about his decision.''

The pair got engaged at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month when John got down on one knee in the ring after he and his long-term girlfriend defeated The Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag team match at the sporting spectacular.

John explained how he had asked her to be his wife after she had her neck surgery, but knew she wouldn't remember, so he wanted to propose again on the ''grandest stage of them all''.

He said: ''I said, do you know one day I'm gonna marry you? You said yes. I just need you to say yes one more time.''