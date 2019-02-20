Nikki Bella ''totally got drunk'' on her date with Peter Kraus.

The 'Total Bellas' beauty - who split from fellow WWE Superstar John Cena last year - has been dating again after the breakdown of her engagement, and she has opened up about her first date with the 'Bachelorette' hunk.

Appearing on 'Busy Tonight', she told host Busy Philipps: ''Brie sets me up on a date with Peter from 'The Bachelorette' and that was my first date in over six or seven years. It was so awkward and I totally got drunk.''

Her twin Brie added: ''You were very awkward. I saw the date back.''

Although she's used to living out her life in front of the cameras for her reality show Nikki, 35, suggested having the crew there for a first date made things ''so weird''.

She said: ''I think that's what embarrassed me a lot because here I am having this first date and all of the sudden I look to my left and it's like two camera crews and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is so weird.'

''I didn't even want to flirt because it was just so weird and awkward.''

Due to her romantic woes Nikki spent Valentine's Day (14.02.19) with her sister Brie, her wrestler husband Daniel Bryan and their 21-month-old daughter Birdie.

She previously explained: ''Bryan is taking Brie, Birdie and I out. So he wanted to include me, which I thought is super sweet because they are going to be in LA.''

Nikki has insisted still single, despite ''having fun'' in her dating life.

She said: ''I'm having a lot of fun in my dating life. And I'm just kind of having fun just kind of ... I don't want to say playing the field but just kind of having different experiences. I'm not looking to be serious with anyone right now. I'm just looking to have fun. So I'm just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot. It's only been a few.''