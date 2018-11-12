Nikki Bella's public break up from John Cena is still ''extremely difficult''.

The couple decided to call off their engagement earlier this year and the wrestling star admits it has been tough dealing with their split so publicly.

She said: ''It's extremely difficult. I get text messages all of the time whether or not I am okay, or hey, my friend saw this headline and wanted to know if it was true; it's non-stop, and it is definitely hard, but that is why with Total Bellas me and Brie are such an open book whether you like it or not, but we know how many people are going to sit on that couch and relate to us because some of them are going through the same stuff.''

The 34-year-old star even considered asking for the cameras on 'Total Bellas' to stop rolling.

Speaking on the In This Corner podcast, she added: ''I even showcased a lot what I went through on the previous season of Total Bellas I didn't tell the cameras to stop rolling even though I wanted them to. But I knew that a lot of women were going through that where they thanked me for making them feel like they weren't going through it alone and all of these different things, but then we get into the ring and go through these different storylines and people question why I would say certain things; am I really that person? It's like, no, let's just step back for a second and look at the situation, but that is why I really do take my storylines personal because I am a reality star now and I feel like that is a very big target for me when I do step into the ring and it's like, you know what, I might as well just bring it here because they are going to bring it up anyway so mine as well bring it to the storylines.''